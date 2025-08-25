Tokyo Police Launch Probe into Murder of 2 Japanese in Manila

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of two Japanese tourists in the Philippine capital of Manila this month, it was learned Monday.

According to investigative sources, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department will work together with Philippine authorities after a Japanese national living in Japan emerged as a possible mastermind behind the murder.

In the incident, Hideaki Satori, 53, and Akinobu Nakayama, 41, were shot shortly after getting out of a taxi near their hotel in Manila on the night of Aug. 15, according to local police and other sources.

Two local brothers, the 50-year-old shooter and a 62-year-old tour guide, were arrested in the case, and suggested the suspected involvement of another Japanese national.

