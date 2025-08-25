Koizumi Visits Rain Disaster-Hit Southwestern Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Kirishima, Kagoshima Pref., Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday visited the southwestern Japan city of Kirishima, which was hit hard by torrential rains earlier this month.

"We want to create agricultural infrastructure that is more resistant to disasters and climate change," Koizumi said at a meeting with rice farmers of the Kagoshima Prefecture city, showing plans to improve income insurance for disaster-related risks.

While the harvest of rice grown this year has started, concerns are growing over the impacts of such weather events as heavy rain and high temperatures on the crops.

Noting that prices of rice are too high," Koizumi said, "We will take necessary measures while carefully watching the situation."

With Kagoshima being a leading livestock area in Japan, the minister said the prefecture is expected to play a major role in exporting livestock products. "We need to provide support to ensure that the prefecture's efforts are not impeded by disasters."

