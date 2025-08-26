NHTSA Opens Probe into 1.4 M. Honda Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a preliminary investigation into some 1.4 million vehicles sold by Honda Motor Co. in the United States following engine failure reports.

NHTSA and the Japanese automaker have together received some 3,000 reports on engine failures that could cause the vehicles to stall.

The investigation covers the 2018-2020 Odyssey minivan, 2016-2020 Pilot SUV, 2017-2019 Ridgeline pickup truck, 2016-2020 Acura MDX and 2018-2020 Acura TLX.

In November 2023, Honda recalled about 249,000 vehicles to fix engine failures.

NHTSA had already examined the 1.4 million vehicles, suspecting that potential safety issues remain. The new probe followed many new reports of engine failures.

