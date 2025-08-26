Japan Land Ministry Seeks 7.08-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s land ministry said Tuesday that its general-account budget request stands at 7,081.2 billion yen for fiscal 2026, which starts next April, up 19.0 pct from the previous year.

The ministry is prioritizing measures to address aging infrastructure, following a road collapse in Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, in January this year, and disaster prevention and mitigation efforts in preparation for major earthquakes.

The budget request includes funds, without specifying the amount, to finance a five-year program starting in fiscal 2026 to improve national resilience and to cover expenses for extending the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line. Details will be finalized during the budget compilation process at the end of this year.

The ministry seeks 6,282 billion yen for public works projects, up 19.1 pct, excluding unspecified allocations.

It demands 1,078.3 billion yen for infrastructure maintenance, such as projects to improve water and sewage pipes and programs designed to extend the life of bridges and tunnels.

