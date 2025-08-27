Japan Warns about Boat Accidents at Firework Events

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard is warning the public to take precautions after a series of boat accidents during summer fireworks festivals in the Seto Inland Sea in the country's western region.

Within the area covered by the JCG's 6th regional headquarters, based in the city of Hiroshima, there have been accidents in which boats carrying fireworks spectators ran over oyster cultivation rafts, according to the headquarters.

During a fireworks event July 19, some 80 boats and ferries gathered around the fireworks barge in Kure Port in the city of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture. Four ships were deployed on patrol.

In the port, where transportation ferries on regular service were operating, one such vessel almost crashed into a small boat that was on the ferry's route, touching off an alarm that sounded for some 20 seconds.

Of the ship accidents related to fireworks festivals that happened between 2005 and 2024, 92 occurred within the jurisdiction of the 6th regional headquarters, the biggest number by region. The figure far surpassed 68 cases recorded in the jurisdiction of the 3rd headquarters based in Yokohama, and 42 in that of the 5th headquarters based in Kobe.

