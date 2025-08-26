Japan Urges China to Clamp Down on Videos Defaming Emperor Showa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan has urged China to take action against online videos that insult former Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

As such videos are being posted ahead of China’s Victory Day on Sept. 3, the Japanese government made the request through diplomatic channels, according to Hayashi.

“Those videos are inappropriate,” the top government spokesman said at a press conference. “Considering their negative impact on Japan-China relations, we requested quick and appropriate measures.”

