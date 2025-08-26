Ezaki Glico, Osaka Pref. Team Up on Breakfast Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Major confectionery maker Ezaki Glico Co., based in Osaka Prefecture, said Tuesday that it will conduct an awareness campaign jointly with the Osaka prefectural government to promote regular breakfast consumption.

Under the campaign, nine restaurants in the western Japan prefecture will serve breakfast menus according to the prefecture's healthy eating guidelines.

The guidelines recommend consuming at least 120 grams of vegetables, keeping the fat energy ratio at 30 pct or below, and limiting salt intake to 3.0 grams.

The campaign coincides with the prefecture's food education promotion period in August and the health ministry's dietary life improvement campaign in September.

"We hope the significance and benefits of eating breakfast will spread naturally," said an Ezaki Glico official at a joint press conference with the prefectural government.

