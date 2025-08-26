Japan Health Ministry to Seek Record 34.7 T. Yen in FY 2026 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Tuesday that it will seek a record 34,792.9 billion yen under the government’s fiscal 2026 general-account budget, up 1.4 pct from the fiscal 2025 budget.

The increase is due mainly to rising social welfare expenses reflecting the aging of the country’s population.

The ministry’s final budget figure for the year from April 2026 may increase further as it has not set specific funding amounts for such key measures as salary hikes for medical and nursing care workers.

The ministry will allocate 16.2 billion yen for the promotion of digital transformation in medical and nursing care services, including expanding the use of digital prescriptions.

A total of 80.6 billion yen will be earmarked for strengthening medical services toward 2040, around when Japan’s population aging is expected to peak, with efforts focusing on measures for regions and specialties with doctor shortages.

