U.S. to Announce Trade Agreement with Japan Later This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The United States will announce a trade agreement with Japan "later this week," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Monday.

The announcement will cover 550 billion dollars in Japanese investment in the United States, Lutnick said on television. He did not say whether the timing of a reduction in U.S. tariffs on Japanese vehicles will be included.

Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is expected to visit the United States as early as late this week to discuss releasing a document on the Japan-U.S. trade deal reached in July.

"It's the U.S. side that sees the advantages from creating a joint document," Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The U.S. government has imposed a 15 pct reciprocal tariff on goods imported from Japan that had already been subject to duties, contrary to its agreement with Tokyo not to do so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]