Asahi, Nikkei Sue U.S. AI Biz Perplexity over Copyright

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese newspaper publishers Asahi Shimbun Co. and Nikkei Inc. on Tuesday jointly sued U.S. generative artificial intelligence business Perplexity AI Inc., alleging infringement of the copyrights of their articles.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the two companies seek an injunction barring the U.S. startup from reproducing their articles, the deletion of stored article content and the payment of 2.2 billion yen in damages to each plaintiff.

Asahi and Nikkei described Perplexity's conduct as "large-scale, ongoing 'free riding' on article content."

The two said that Perplexity runs a service generating answers to questions from users by feeding information gleaned from the internet into its generative AI engines.

Perplexity copied and stored article content of the news companies without permission and used the content from at least June 2024, the plaintiffs said.

