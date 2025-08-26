Japan Post to Suspend Some Parcels to U.S. from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. will stop accepting certain parcels addressed to the United States starting Wednesday, following a U.S. executive order that suspends tax exemptions for low-value imports.

Personal gifts valued at 100 dollars or more and goods sent by businesses for sale will be subject to the service suspension. Letters and documents will be accepted as usual.

Japan Post found it difficult to handle parcels affected by the executive order because procedures for transport and postal service operators remained unclear following the suspension of tax exemptions. It has not yet decided when it will resume accepting such parcels to the United States.

In late July, U.S. President Donald Trump issued the executive order ending tax exemptions for low-value imports and imposing tariffs on them.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]