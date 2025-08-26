Tokyo Stocks Fall over Trump's Sacking of Fed Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

This news also weighed on the bond market, pushing up the key 10-year Japanese government bond yield to a new 17-year high.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the benchmark Nikkei 225 average closed at 42,394.40, down 413.42 points, or 0.96 pct, from Monday. The broader TOPIX index dropped 33.50 points, or 1.08 pct, to 3,071.99.

The Nikkei temporarily gave up more than 600 points in the morning as the dollar dived below 147 yen at one point following Trump's announcement on social media.

The announcement raised "concerns about the central bank's independence" and came as a "selling factor" after the index's recent strong advance, said an official at a Japanese asset management firm.

