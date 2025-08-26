Japan, East Timor Affirm Security, Economic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta met in Tokyo on Tuesday and confirmed their countries' security and economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that Japan will provide East Timor with free defense equipment through its official security assistance program.

During the meeting, Ishiba congratulated East Timor on its upcoming accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in October.

The prime minister voiced hopes to deepen bilateral cooperation in addressing regional and international issues.

The president praised the successful dialogue between Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at their summit on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of good relations between Japan and South Korea for peace in Southeast Asia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]