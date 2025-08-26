CDP Admits De Facto Defeat in July Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday adopted a document concluding that it suffered a "de facto defeat" in last month's House of Councillors election.

The word "defeat" was added to the document amid calls from some in the CDP on party leader Yoshihiko Noda to take responsibility for the party's lackluster result in the Upper House election.

The document states that the CDP will conduct drastic structural reform with a strong sense of crisis.

Recognizing that people see the party as part of old politics, the document calls for efforts to reach those with moderate political views.

The document notes that there were pros and cons on the party's campaign pledge of a temporary consumption tax cut.

