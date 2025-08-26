Japan Eyeing 10-T.-Yen Private Investments in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, at a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, slated for Friday in Tokyo, will announce that Japan will aim for 10 trillion yen in private investments in the South Asian nation over the next 10 years, informed sources said Tuesday.

They are expected to agree to revise a joint bilateral declaration on security cooperation for the first time in 17 years and to set up a new economic security initiative designed to deepen Japan-India cooperation over critical minerals and artificial intelligence, according to the sources.

Modi is scheduled to visit Japan for two days from Friday as part of "shuttle diplomacy" between Japan and India, or mutual visits by their leaders to each other's country. It will be Modi's first trip to the East Asian nation since May 2023.

In 2022, then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that his nation would make private investments worth 5 trillion yen in India over five years.

Through the new goal, Ishiba hopes to encourage more investments by Japanese companies while capitalizing on India's economic growth.

