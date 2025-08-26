Industry Ministry to Seek 2,044.4 B. Yen for Fiscal 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry will submit a fiscal 2026 budget request totaling 2,044.4 billion yen, up about 20 pct from the fiscal 2025 budget, it was learned Tuesday.

The budget request, presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on the day, includes 1,455.1 billion yen in the special account for energy-related measures, such as those to promote so-called green transformation.

It also includes 105 billion yen to support the introduction of electric vehicles, as well as funds for developing next-generation nuclear reactors, which are said to be safer than existing ones, and for investment in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors.

The ministry will also seek to abolish the fuel economy-based automobile tax, in light of the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the auto industry.

