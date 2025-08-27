Japan FSA Eyeing NISA Expansion to Support Child-Rearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency is aiming to expand the country's Nippon Individual Savings Account tax exemption program for small-lot investments in a way to support families with children.

The envisaged NISA overhaul is part of draft requests that the FSA presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday. The requests also include those related to tax system reform for fiscal 2026 and a revamping of the agency's organization.

At the day's meeting of an association of LDP lawmakers working to promote asset management, former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the group, expressed support for the NISA revision, saying, "It's important to support young people and meet the needs of the elderly from the perspective of users."

The FSA will call for a revision of the age limit for installment-type investments under the NISA program. The type of investment is currently available to those aged 18 or over.

The agency also hopes to expand the lineup of financial products for the installment-type investment scheme to meet the needs of various generations, including young people and the elderly.

