Okinawa Development Budget to Fall Short of Request Again

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Cabinet Office plans to submit a fiscal 2026 budget request including 282.9 billion yen for development in Okinawa Prefecture, it was learned Tuesday.

The amount is an increase of 900 million yen from the previous year but still falls short of the southernmost prefecture's request of at least 300 billion yen for the fifth successive year.

The budget request was broadly approved at a related meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.

From fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2021, the government's annual budgets included more than 300 billion yen for Okinawa development.

The smaller-than-sought funds since fiscal 2022 may have reflected the government's intention to push Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki to reconsider his opposition to a U.S. base relocation within his prefecture.

