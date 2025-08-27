Modi Celebrates Suzuki Motor's EV Shipments

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Suzuki Motor Corp. plant in western India on Tuesday to celebrate the start of shipments of the Japanese automaker's first electric vehicle.

The shipments of the e Vitara battery-powered vehicle marked a new milestone in friendly relations between Japan and India, Modi said in a ceremony at the plant in Gujarat.

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the ceremony that the automaker will invest at least 700 billion Indian rupees in India over the next five to six years.

Modi's visit to the Suzuki factory comes before he travels to Japan on Friday for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

On Tuesday, Modi also visited an automotive battery plant that Suzuki built jointly with Japanese partners Toshiba Corp. and Denso Corp.

