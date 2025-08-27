Nissan Ends Production of GT-R Sports Car

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday ended production of its iconic R35 GT-R sports car due to growing difficulties in meeting stricter environmental regulations.

The final GT-R rolled off the assembly line at a plant in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa indicated that the model will be revived in the future.

"To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this isn't a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it's our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return," he said in a statement.

The GT-R was first released in 1969 as a racing version of the popular Skyline model.

