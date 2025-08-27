U.S. Mulls HIMARS Drill on Remote Japan Island in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military plans to deploy its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, on Yonaguni, a remote island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, as part of a joint exercise in September between Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps, informed sources said Wednesday.

It would be the first deployment of HIMARS to Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, located about 110 kilometers from Taiwan.

The Resolute Dragon exercise, one of the largest defense drills in Japan, will be held Sept. 11-25 in Okinawa and other areas of Japan, focusing on the defense of remote islands.

In Sunday's mayoral election, independent candidate Tsuneo Uechi, who has expressed caution about Japan-U.S. joint exercises, was elected to his first term as Yonaguni mayor.

The envisaged deployment of HIMARS may spark a backlash, as Uechi said in an interview after the election that Japan-U.S. joint exercises involving vehicles and Osprey transport aircraft are not suitable for Yonaguni.

