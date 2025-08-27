Japan Upper House Member's Office Raided over Alleged Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors raided locations linked to Akira Ishii, an opposition lawmaker in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Wednesday over alleged fraud involving a fictitious secretary's salary.

Ishii, a 68-year-old member of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), is suspected of receiving public funds by hiring a government-paid secretary who actually did not work for him, people familiar with the investigation said.

The locations searched by investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office included Ishii's office in the capital.

Ishii, a native of Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, was first elected to parliament from the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan in the 2009 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

He is currently serving his second term in the Upper House, after first being elected to the chamber under the proportional representation system as a candidate from the then Osaka Ishin no Kai in 2016.

