Tokyo Marks Longest Streak of “Extremely Hot” Days

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Central Tokyo on Wednesday marked the 10th consecutive “extremely hot” day, when temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius or higher, the longest streak on record.

The previous record was set in 2022. The annual number of extremely hot days this year has reached 23, another new record.

Temperatures rose as high as 35.3 degrees just after 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the central Tokyo observation point in Kitanomaru Park near the Imperial Palace in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency is urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, such as using air conditioners.

