Ishimaru Steps Down as Head of Political Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Ishimaru said Wednesday that he will step down as head of The Path to Rebirth, a Japanese political group.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Ishimaru said that his successor will be announced on Sept. 16 after a leadership election. He also said that he will leave the group.

Ishimaru said he wants to continue being involved in politics in some way. He added that he may seek to run for office as a The Path to Rebirth candidate in the future.

Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, was the runner-up in last year's Tokyo gubernatorial election. He launched The Path to Rebirth in January and became its leader.

The group fielded candidates for elections for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, earlier this year, but none were successful.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]