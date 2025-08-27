High Court Rejects Appeal against Sendai N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka High Court upheld Wednesday a lower court ruling rejecting plaintiffs’ request for voiding the government’s approval of the restart of the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant.

In the lawsuit against the national government, the plaintiffs, including local residents, demanded that the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s effective approval of the restart of the reactors in the city of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, be reversed on the grounds that the NRA “failed to appropriately examine whether the possibility of a devastating volcanic eruption is small enough.”

In particular, the rationality of the NRA’s volcanic assessment guide used for its safety screening of the reactors was brought into question.

Fukuoka District Court had ruled in favor of the defendant, saying a mega volcanic eruption is supposed to occur in an interval of thousands or tens of thousands of years and that the guide cannot be judged irrational until a devastating eruption probability is scientifically shown.

The NRA gave the go ahead for the Sendai units’ restart in 2014 under its new safety regulations adopted after the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2011. The reactors were reactivated in 2015, and in 2023 the authority gave permission for them to operate for more than 40 years.

