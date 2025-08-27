Japan Foreign Min. to Seek 874.3-B.-Yen Budget for FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry will seek 874.3 billion yen in its budget request for fiscal 2026, up 15.3 pct from the fiscal 2025 initial budget, informed sources said Wednesday.

The ministry plans to allocate 44.1 billion yen to operations to deal with information warfare, such as analysis of information manipulation, including false information spread by foreign actors, and strategic dissemination of information abroad. The budget request will also call for building information infrastructure and developing digital human resources.

On the economic front, the ministry plans to support Japanese companies’ overseas expansion through its diplomatic establishments and bolster economic security through what it calls the “offer-type” proactive approach to official development assistance projects.

A total of 321.8 billion yen will be earmarked for repairs to its overseas establishments and measures to strengthen the protection of expatriates.

The ministry will request 8.21 billion yen in the area of official security assistance, under which Japan provides defense equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.

