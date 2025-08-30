Robots Increasingly Used in Japan to Enhance Biz Efficiency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan is increasingly using robots for transportation and sales at office buildings, apartments, stadiums and other large-scale facilities.

As the country needs to address labor shortages urgently, companies and workers are exploring how robots and humans can work together better for business efficiency.

The Es Con Field Hokkaido stadium, home to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters professional baseball team, has introduced work assistance robot "Suppot" to transport beer kegs.

The robot detects and automatically follows its user and can carry up to 60 beer kegs. Another robot to sell food and drinks to spectators is being tested.

An official of parcel delivery group Yamato Holdings Co., which manages the operations of the robots, voiced hope that such robots will also be used in other locations.

