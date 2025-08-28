Japan Denies Reported Special Visas for Young Africans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has denied a reported plan to issue special visas for young people from African countries with partner municipalities in Japan, amid social media worries about an influx of immigrants.

At the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, held in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, last week, the Japan International Cooperation Agency named four pairs under its "hometown" project to promote people-to-people exchanges.

Tanzania was paired with Nagai, Yamagata Prefecture, Nigeria with Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, Ghana with Sanjo, NiigataPrefecture, and Mozambique with Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

According to JICA, the project "aims to further strengthen the relationships that each municipality has built with African countries, contributing both to addressing challenges in Africa and revitalizing local communities in Japan."

Based on its know-how accumulated in Africa for over 60 years, JICA hopes to support the Japanese cities, including helping them organize exchange events.

