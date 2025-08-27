Japan’s Akazawa to Visit U.S. from Thurs. for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Wednesday that he will visit the United States for three days from Thursday for bilateral tariff negotiations.

“I will strongly ask the U.S. side to review its reciprocal tariffs and lower automobile tariffs as quickly as possible,” Akazawa, in charge of the negotiations with Washington, said at a press conference.

He and U.S. officials may also discuss a compilation of documents on the two countries’ tariff agreement, as the United State has requested.

The documents are expected to include issues related to Japan’s pledge to offer 550 billion dollars in investments in and loans to the United States. Washington has asked for official papers to guarantee Japan’s fulfillment of the pledge. Akazawa declined to comment on the matter at the press conference.

The Japanese side was initially negative about the request, but eventually accepted it in order to encourage the United States to promise early tariff reductions.

