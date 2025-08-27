Japan Agriculture Min. to Seek 2.7-T.-Yen Budget for FY ’26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry said Wednesday it plans to seek 2,658.8 billion yen in its budget request for fiscal 2026, aiming to boost funds to address rice shortages that have driven up rice prices since last year.

The figure is up 17.1 pct from the fiscal 2025 initial budget, according to a plan shown to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The ministry is set to request 16.1 billion yen for projects, including a program to strengthen the functions of farmland banks aimed at promoting farmland consolidation and large-scale farming, nearly four times the 4.3 billion yen allocated in the fiscal 2025 initial budget.

It also aims to earmark 4 billion yen for new projects supporting rice cultivation methods that involve sowing rice seeds directly in fields without flooding them.

The budget plan also includes 800 million yen, primarily for research utilizing digital technologies to measure rice yields.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]