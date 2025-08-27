Japan, Australia to Agree on Evacuations from Third Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Australian governments plan to exchange a memorandum to cooperate on evacuating each other's nationals in the event of a contingency in a third country, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The two sides will sign off on the agreement at a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers to be held in Tokyo on Sept. 5.

Australia will be the second nation to sign such an agreement with Japan, after South Korea in September last year.

Under the envisaged agreement, Tokyo and Canberra will vow to share information during an emergency and coordinate their evacuation plans during peacetime.

In the event of an evacuation, Japan and Australia are expected to accept each other's citizens to fill vacant seats on their respective chartered aircraft and buses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]