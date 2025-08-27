Photos of Japan Emperor’s Family at Villa Released

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday released six photos of Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko on a retreat at Suzaki Imperial Villa in central Japan earlier this month.

This was their first retreat in six years at the villa in the city of Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture.

One of the photos shows the family after swimming at the Mitsuihama beach within the villa grounds, while another captures the Emperor and the Empress at an observation deck overlooking the ocean.

The others include a picture of fish taken by the Emperor during snorkeling and a scenic photo by Princess Aiko.

Since Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have been resting at Nasu Imperial Villa in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

