Tokyo Marks Longest Streak of “Extremely Hot” Days

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Central Tokyo on Wednesday marked the 10th consecutive “extremely hot” day, when temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius or higher, the longest streak on record.

The previous record was set in 2022. The annual number of extremely hot days this year has reached 23, another new record.

Temperatures rose to as high as 36.0 degrees on Wednesday at the central Tokyo observation point in Kitanomaru Park near the Imperial Palace in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures soared to as high as 39.4 degrees in Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture, 38.7 degrees in both Kumagaya in Saitama and Koga in Ibaraki Prefecture, and 37.9 degrees in Toyota in Aichi Prefecture.

The agency is urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, such as using air conditioners.

