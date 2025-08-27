LDP to Release Names of Lawmakers Demanding Early Leader Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party at a meeting on Wednesday decided to release the names of party lawmakers and prefectural chapters pushing for an early LDP presidential election.

Those backing an early election will be known as early as Sept. 8.

After the party conducts a comprehensive review of last month's House of Councillors election at a general meeting of party lawmakers next Tuesday, the lawmakers and prefectural chapters will be informed of the start of the procedures for making a decision on whether to hold the next party leadership election earlier than scheduled, according to Ichiro Aisawa, who heads the LDP's presidential election administration commission.

Party lawmakers and prefectural chapters will likely be asked on Sept. 8 whether they support an early leadership election, a senior LDP official said.

Lawmakers who want the presidential election to be moved up will be asked to bring a signed and sealed document stating this to the LDP's headquarters in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]