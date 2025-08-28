Japan, Uzbekistan Vow to Deepen Economic Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, agreed Wednesday to enhance cooperation on economic security, such as strengthening supply chains for critical minerals, and to expand trade and investment.

During the first strategic dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministers in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Iwaya said Japan wants to further strengthen cooperative ties with Uzbekistan to enhance a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Saidov expressed his country's willingness to deepen cooperation with Japan across various fields, including politics, trade, investment, economics, culture and tourism.

The ministers confirmed that Japan and Uzbekistan will alternately hold the strategic dialogue every two years.

Iwaya and Saidov also agreed that leaders from Japan and five Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, will hold a summit meeting at an early date.

