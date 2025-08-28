Mitsubishi Motors Cuts Full-Year Earnings Forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Wednesday that it has reduced its sales and profit forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026 because of the impact of steep U.S. tariffs and stiff competition.

The Japanese automaker lowered its consolidated net profit estimate from 40 billion yen to 10 billion yen, which is about 80 pct lower than the previous year.

The company also cut its operating profit forecast to 70 billion yen from 100 billion yen as tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to cost the automaker 32 billion yen. Its ordinary profit estimate was lowered to 60 billion yen from 90 billion yen.

Mitsubishi lowered its sales projection to 2.86 trillion yen from 2.95 trillion yen amid heightened competition globally. In volume, the company cut its global vehicle sales outlook to 869,000 units, though higher than the preceding year.

"The automobile industry is facing challenges around the world," Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato told a news conference.

