Yomiuri Shimbun Reports Wrong Lawmaker Investigated

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Wednesday reported the wrong Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) lawmaker being investigated by the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on suspicion of secretary pay fraud.

The Yomiuri Shimbun group admitted that the lawmaker under investigation was not House of Representatives member Taku Ikeshita, as the newspaper reported, but House of Councillors member Akira Ishii.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the newspaper publisher visited Ikeshita's office in the western city of Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, and apologized for the false report.

The lawmaker handed a letter of protest addressed to the publisher's president, demanding that the newspaper improve its internal governance and publish its progress on this.

