Ex-Worker of Tokyo Electron Taiwan Unit Indicted over Data Theft

Taipei, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese prosecutors announced on Wednesday the indictment of a former employee of a Taiwanese unit of Tokyo Electron Ltd. and two other people in a case in which confidential information of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was illegally obtained.

They allegedly violated Taiwan's security law, according to the Intellectual Property Branch of the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office. The branch said the three should be sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

In early August, Tokyo Electron, a major Japanese chipmaking equipment maker, said that it has dismissed an employee of subsidiary Tokyo Electron Taiwan Ltd. over the case. The former employee joined the subsidiary after leaving TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry, according to the high prosecutors office.

The former employee, who was acquainted with the other two suspects at TSMC, obtained the company's confidential information from them.

The former employee told prosecutors that the acquisition of the confidential information was intended to help improve Tokyo Electron's processing machines and obtain a qualification related to the mass production planned by TSMC for cutting-edge semiconductors with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers.

