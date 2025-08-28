Sompo to Acquire Aspen Insurance for 3.48 B. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that it will acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd., a nonlife insurer that operates mainly in the United States, for about 3.48 billion dollars.

The Japanese nonlife insurer aims to enhance its overseas operations through the acquisition of Aspen, which has expertise in specialty insurance, such as insurance against cyberattacks, and reinsurance.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

The Japanese company plans to fund the acquisition using its cash on hand. Financial markets have been closely watching how Sompo will use capital gains accumulated from the sale of cross-held shares.

Sompo Group CEO Mikio Okumura said in a statement that the acquisition of Aspen will accelerate sustainable growth across the group.

