2025 Tokyo Toy Show Kicks Off

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the biggest toy trade fairs in Japan, kicked off at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.

The event, sponsored by the Japan Toy Association, will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, following a two-day period for business talks from Thursday.

The toy market is recently driven by so-called kidults, or adults who themselves enjoy toys. This year, some 35,000 toys from 221 companies are showcased, including old-time popular toys that have been updated to cater to all ages.

Admission is free for junior high school students and younger, while high school students and older must pay 2,000 yen.

Toy association leader Michihiro Maeda expressed confidence about the event, saying that “general visitors will find it enjoyable.” The association aims to attract more than 70,000 visitors over the weekend.

