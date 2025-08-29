Japan Lawmaker's Alleged Fraud Likely Totals 8 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition lawmaker Akira Ishii, who is suspected of fraud involving secretary pay, is believed to have cheated the government out of about 8 million yen, informed sources said Thursday.

The 68-year-old member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is suspected of receiving salaries for a state-paid public secretary who actually did not work for him.

On Thursday, the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office continued to search places related to Ishii, including his office in the city of Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The special squad has questioned several people concerned, including a former aide to the lawmaker, on a voluntary basis. It will investigate the details of the case, such as the flow of money, by analyzing materials confiscated through the raids.

After serving as a member of the Toride city assembly, Ishii was elected to the parliament for the first time in the 2009 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, running from the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

