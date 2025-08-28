China, Russia Conduct Joint Submarine Patrol in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy have conducted a joint submarine patrol in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, according to the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

An announcement by the Pacific Fleet on Wednesday said that the operation was the first joint patrol involving Russian and Chinese submarines in the Asia-Pacific region, Tass reported.

Russian and Chinese conventional submarines began their joint patrol immediately after the two countries ended their joint maritime drills mainly in the Sea of Japan on Aug. 5, according to Tass. Russia's Improved Kilo-class submarine Volkhov took part in the patrol.

The Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff reported earlier this month that an Improved Kilo-class submarine and other Russian vessels passed southwest through the Tsushima Strait before moving northeast again. The moves may be related to the joint patrol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China for a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin from Sunday and a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the World War II victory over Japan in Beijing on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]