Japan's Top Negotiator Cancels U.S. Trip for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has canceled his trip to the United States for tariff negotiations between the two countries, the Japanese government said Thursday.

Akazawa, Japan's top negotiator in tariff talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, was scheduled to leave for the United States on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Akazawa said that while in the United States, he would ask the Trump administration to revise its reciprocal and auto tariffs on Japan as early as possible to reflect a bilateral trade agreement reached in July.

The cancellation of his trip came after technical matters that need to be addressed by working-level officials emerged, Japanese government officials said. They added that Japanese working-level officials instead will visit the United States.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference on Thursday that Tokyo will continue to press Washington to revise its executive order on the reciprocal tariffs and issue an executive order to lower the auto tariffs as quickly as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]