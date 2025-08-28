Japan NPA to Seek 6.4 B. Yen for Active Cyberdefense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday that it will seek 6,457 million yen in its fiscal 2026 budget request for expenses related to active cyberdefense operations aimed at preventing cyberattacks in advance.

The NPA’s general-account budget request for the year from next April stands at 347,655 million yen, up by 36,335 million yen from the fiscal 2025 initial budget.

Based on the law to introduce active cyberdefense, which was enacted in May, police and the Self-Defense Forces are now authorized to infiltrate attackers’ computer servers and perform neutralization measures such as removing malicious programs.

To prepare for the operations, the NPA will request 1,629 million to cover the cost of necessary software licenses and equipment.

The NPA also plans to spend 332 million yen to strengthen its cyber special investigation department.

