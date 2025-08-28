Arena Construction Begins at Former Plant Site in Nagoya

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Fudosan Co., Toyota Tsusho Corp. and KDDI Corp. said Wednesday that they have begun construction of a multipurpose arena with a capacity of 10,000 people at a former city gas plant site in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The three Japanese companies aim to complete the construction in autumn 2027 for an opening scheduled for early 2028.

The arena will serve as the home court for the Fighting Eagles Nagoya Toyota, a professional basketball team owned by Toyota Tsusho, a trading house. It will also host concerts and exhibitions.

KDDI will cooperate in the project using its telecommunications technology.

The arena will be built in a redevelopment area that already houses condominium buildings and a shopping mall run by a unit of Mitsui Fudosan, a real estate firm.

