Statutory Post-Divorce Child Support to Be Set at 20,000 Yen a Month

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry compiled a draft ordinance setting the amount of legally mandated post-divorce child support at 20,000 yen per child per month, informed sources said Thursday.

The move is based on a Civil Code revision to take effect by next May that establishes a new system in which a child-rearing parent will be authorized to seek payments from the other parent after their divorce even if there is no prior agreement on the matter. The mechanism is aimed at making sure that the child support is paid without fail.

Paying child support after divorce is an obligation under the Civil Code, and concrete amounts are determined on a case-by-case basis using parents’ incomes and other factors.

According to a 2021 welfare ministry survey, only 28.1 pct of single-mother households and 8.7 pct of single-father households had actually received child support from the other parents. The issue of nonpayments is believed to be a factor behind financial difficulties at single-parent households.

The statutory support of 20,000 yen per child per month in the draft Justice Ministry ordinance was calculated based on “the standard amount of cost of maintaining the minimum standard of living for a child.”

