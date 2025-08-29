Japanese Woman Aims to Eradicate Groping 10 Yrs after Developing Badges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Ten years after developing tin badges aimed to deter molesters, a 27-year-old Japanese woman is continuing to work on eradicating groping from society.

For Takako Tonooka, not her real name, the journey of "not creating any more perpetrators and victims" started in April 2014, when she first encountered a molester on a train while on her way to high school. "I was so terrified that I couldn't say or do anything," she recalled.

Although she tried out different things to avoid being molested, such as riding different trains and train cars, and going to school with male friends, she still fell victim to groping.

In April 2015, she caught a molester herself for the first time. When she took the offender to the police, she realized that catching the culprit was not her ultimate goal and that she just did not want to fall victim to molestation.

Together with her mother, she created a card reading, "Molestation is a crime. I won't give in." After she started to commute with the card attached to her school bag in a prominent place, she was no longer groped.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]