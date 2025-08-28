TEPCO to Remove Fuel from Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No. 7 Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will remove fuel from the No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant due to delays in the construction of an antiterrorism facility, the plant's manager, Takeyuki Inagaki, told a press conference Thursday.

The nuclear fuel assemblies were loaded into the reactor last year in preparation for its restart. However, TEPCO has determined that the No. 7 reactor cannot be restarted before the completion of the antiterrorism facility scheduled for August 2029.

The company now plans to prioritize restarting the No. 6 reactor at the nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

According to TEPCO, the fuel removal work will begin on Oct. 14, when the lid of the No. 7 reactor's containment vessel is slated to be lifted. A total of 872 nuclear fuel assemblies will then be transferred to a spent fuel storage pool over about two weeks from Oct. 21.

Explaining the reason for the fuel removal, Inagaki said, "Managing nuclear fuel in a single location would make it easier to respond to possible earthquakes and other disasters."

