Burlap Sack Containing Human Bones Found in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--A burlap sack containing multiple human bones was found at a vacant house site in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in mid-August, investigative sources said Thursday.

There were no noticeable marks on the bones, but they bore traces of soil and appeared to be very old.

Kanagawa prefectural police are conducting judicial autopsies to identify the bones and are investigating the case on suspicion of abandoning human remains.

According to the sources, the property manager found the bag lying on the ground on the afternoon of Aug. 19, and reported it to a local police box the following day.

The vacant house was originally a private house, and the surrounding area is used as a material storage area, which is secluded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]