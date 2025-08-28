Fuji TV Sues Former Execs over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. has filed a damages lawsuit with Tokyo District Court against two former executives of the Japanese broadcaster, its parent company said Thursday.

Fuji TV is seeking a total of 5 billion yen in damages from former President Koichi Minato and former Senior Managing Director Toru Ota, according to Fuji Media Holdings Inc.

The broadcaster claims that the two former executives have cost the company 45.3 billion yen for failing to appropriately conduct a probe and implement measures over a sex scandal involving former popular TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The two need to be held accountable "in order to clearly demonstrate our sincere commitment to strengthening compliance and to firmly establish a corporate culture that prioritizes human rights and compliance above all else," Fuji Media said.

Minato stepped down as Fuji TV president in late January after coming under fire for holding a press conference restricted to some media outlets. Ota resigned as president of Kansai Television Co., an affiliate, in April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]